2baba Vows To Donate Song Proceeds To IDPs

Innocent Idibia, aka 2baba, has pledged to donate the proceeds from his song to the UN High Commission for Refugees Nigeria, to assist Internally Displaced Persons.

2baba, who is the Chairman of the Tuface Foundation, made the pledge on Thursday when he visited the UNHCR office in Abuja.

He said that his foundation would donate 60 per cent of the proceeds from his music dedicated to Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.

He said that the song, which would be launched in commemoration of the World Refugees Day on June 20, is part of his contribution to alleviating the plights of the IDPs.

“I have decided to dedicate my time, resources and my voice to support the UNHCR in this massive endeavor of alleviating the sufferings of displaced persons.

“On the June 20th which is the world refugees’ day, I am going to be commissioning a song and this song will be monetized.

“60 per cent of the proceeds will be donated to the UNHCR to further its humanitarian effort to alleviating the plights of refugees and IDPs.

“We want people to join in this campaign by downloading the song to use it as their ring tones, caller back tones.

“This download, which would cost between N50 to N100, is an opportunity for every Nigerian to contribute in their own little ways to the course of assisting displaced persons,’’ Tuface said.

The Music icon stressed the need to create more awareness for people to understand the magnitude of the forced displacement and suffering of the IDPs and refugees so that they can do more to assist them.

The Music Legend said, “It is very disheartening to be stranded in your own home, many people who have not been hit directly downplay the situation’’.

He commended the Nigerian government, UNHCR, International and Local Organisations and kind hearted individuals who have contributed in assisting the displaced persons.

