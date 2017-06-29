Thursday , June 29 2017
Glo Data Plans
Home / News / International News / 28 Nigerians Deported From The UK

28 Nigerians Deported From The UK

ayo 3 hours ago International News 1 Comment

The Government of the United Kingdom on Thursday deported 28 Nigerians for committing immigration-related offences in the country.

The Nigerians were sent back home barely 48 hours after 23 Nigerians were deported from Spain and five days after another batch of 34 were jointly deported by the governments of Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Austria, Belgium and Hungary.

The fresh batch of deportees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMlA), Lagos at about 12.13 p.m.

DSP Joseph Alabi, spokesman of the Lagos Airport Police Command, confirmed the development to NAN.

Alabi said the deportees, comprising 21 males and seven females, were brought back aboard a chartered Titanic Airways aircraft with registration number : AWC-761/2.

He said they were received by officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the Police.

Also on ground to receive them were officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The deportees were profiled by the immigration authorities and were each given a stipend to facilitate their transportation to their respective states.

 

Comments

comments

Tags

About ayo

Check Also

Donald Trump Plans To Build A Solar Wall On Mexican Border

Like Tweet +1 Pin Share WhatsAppUS President Donald Trump pitched a new concept to his …

One comment


  1. Deprecated: Function split() is deprecated in /home/ionigeria/public_html/wp-content/plugins/fb-comments-box-importer/includes/FBCommentsBox.class.inc on line 28
    Usman Hassan
    June 29, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    Are dy biafrans?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Designed by Hellowebs!
© Copyright 2011 - 2017, All Rights Reserved