21,780 Teachers Failed Primary Four Exams In Kaduna’ – Governor Nasir el-Rufai

The Kaduna State government has disclosed that about 21,780 out of 33,000 teachers failed the primary four exams they set out to test their knowledge and competence.

This was made known by the state Governor Nasir el-Rufai while announcing recruitment plans when he received a World Bank’s delegation in Kaduna on Monday.

According to the governor, they are now looking for 25,000 new teachers in other to restore dignity and quality education to the state.

“We tested our 33,000 primary school teachers, we gave them primary four examinations and required they must get at least 75 percent but I am sad to announce that 66 percent of them failed to get the requirements.

“The hiring of teachers in the past was politicized and we intend to change that by bringing in young and qualified primary school teachers to restore the dignity of education in the state.’

He said that teachers would be redeployed across the state to balance the issue of teacher-pupil ratio.

“We have a challenge with the teacher-pupil ratio in the urban schools; there is concentration of teachers that are not needed. In some local government areas, it’s a teacher-pupil ratio of 1-9 while in some places it’s 1-100,” he said.

The governor also that in a bid to improve the education sector, the school directors decided to enroll their children in public schools starting from this academic session.

The World Bank representative, Dr. Kunle Adekola, also expressed appreciation to the state for stepping up to improve quality education in the state.

“This state has demonstrated and supported us to achieve our goals,” he said.

According to him, the Bank would invest N30 million in Rigasa Primary School, which has a population of about 22,000 pupils, as part of its support for the state.

