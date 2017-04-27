2 Die, Many Trapped As Building Collapses In Lagos

Two people have died as a two-storey building under construction in Lekki area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria partially collapsed.

It was gathered that the workers were mixing concrete on the site when part of the building collapsed, with people trapped under the debris.

The building is located at NICON Town Estate off Admirality Way, Lekki.

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, and other rescue responders are on site trying to rescue those trapped in the debris.

Two people were said to have died in the collapse, according to sources in LASEMA.

Nigeria, is in the throes of building collapse killing scores of citizens and injuring many across the country. This has continuously occurred over the years while the government and the regulatory agencies remain mute as citizens die the most painful deaths ever.

